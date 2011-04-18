Sports Broadcaster and Alum Jim Rome to Speak at UCSB

He'll deliver the keynote address for the All Gaucho Reunion and receive the Distinguished Alumni Award

UCSB Arts & Lectures, the UCSB Alumni Association and UCSB Athletics will present the All Gaucho Reunion event “An Evening with Jim Rome” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Rome, a popular sports broadcaster, is one of the leading opinion-makers of his generation. As host of the nationally syndicated radio program The Jim Rome Show and the provocative ESPN talk show Jim Rome Is Burning, Rome is known for an aggressive, informed, rapid-fire dialogue that has established him as the top choice of athletes and sports fans who want to look beyond the scoreboard.

One of UCSB’s most high-profile alumni, Rome will appear in the keynote event for the 2011 All Gaucho Reunion, where he will be honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award and reveal how his experience at UCSB impacted his professional life.

Admission to the lecture by Rome is $19 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Meghan Henry is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.