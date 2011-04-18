Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:50 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Sports Broadcaster and Alum Jim Rome to Speak at UCSB

He'll deliver the keynote address for the All Gaucho Reunion and receive the Distinguished Alumni Award

By Meghan Henry for UCSB Arts & Lectures | April 18, 2011 | 6:54 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures, the UCSB Alumni Association and UCSB Athletics will present the All Gaucho Reunion event “An Evening with Jim Rome” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Rome, a popular sports broadcaster, is one of the leading opinion-makers of his generation. As host of the nationally syndicated radio program The Jim Rome Show and the provocative ESPN talk show Jim Rome Is Burning, Rome is known for an aggressive, informed, rapid-fire dialogue that has established him as the top choice of athletes and sports fans who want to look beyond the scoreboard.

One of UCSB’s most high-profile alumni, Rome will appear in the keynote event for the 2011 All Gaucho Reunion, where he will be honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award and reveal how his experience at UCSB impacted his professional life.

Admission to the lecture by Rome is $19 for the general public and $10 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

— Meghan Henry is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 