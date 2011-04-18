UCSB Wades Through Largest Applicant Pool in Campus History

UCSB has offered a place in its fall 2011 entering class to 22,386 high school seniors. The prospective UCSB freshmen were selected from a total of 49,033 applicants — the largest applicant pool in UCSB history. The campus expects its fall 2011 entering class to number about 3,900.

Both the academic qualifications and the diversity of the applicant class accepted by UCSB continue to be at very high levels:

» The average high school grade point average of applicants admitted is 4.08.

» The average total score achieved by applicants admitted by UCSB on the required SATR Test is 1,908 out of a possible 2,400.

» Of all applicants admitted, 54.4 percent identify themselves as members of a racial or ethnic minority group — up from 52.6 percent last year. (Individual applicants to UC are not identified to the campuses by race or ethnicity until after admission decisions are made.)

Admission to UC Santa Barbara continues to be competitive. This year, 46 percent were offered a place in next fall’s entering class.

All nine of the UC undergraduate campuses released admissions statistics Monday. Click here for the UC Office of the President’s systemwide statistics.

Applications from 14,288 students seeking to transfer to UCSB are still under review, with decisions to be announced by the end of April. Transfer applications this year were up 1,968 over last year, an increase of 16 percent.

UCSB acceptance letters were sent in mid-March, and applicants could check their admission status via a protected Web site. Freshman applicants who have been accepted by any UC campus have until May 1 to submit a Statement of Intent to Register.

A total of 3,384 freshman applicants to UCSB were offered a place on the wait list. All UC campuses, with the exception of Merced and Los Angeles, have established wait lists. Decisions on their applications will be made by mid-May.

Led by Chancellor Henry Yang, UCSB officials, faculty and staff members have been working diligently to ensure that the class enrolled this fall is the campus’ most talented and diverse ever. In March, Yang served as the host of two well-attended receptions, one in Los Angeles and one in San Jose, for high-achieving applicants. At this event, volunteers from the UCSB campus — faculty and staff members, as well as alumni and students — met with applicants and their family members to answer questions about UCSB academic programs, student life, financial aid and other topics. Receptions were also hosted in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

The UC system received a record 142,235 applications for fall 2011 — 106,070 from freshman applicants and 36,165 from transfer applicants. All UC undergraduate campuses experienced increases in both categories.

To ensure the quality of the undergraduate experience, UCSB reduced its enrollment targets last year and will continue to enroll smaller classes this fall so that enrollments will match state funding levels. The 3,900 freshmen enrollment target is the same as the target for last year (though UCSB in fact enrolled a slightly smaller number than the target). The target for transfers is also the same as last year: 1,500 new transfer students.

Of all applicants admitted, 85 percent, or 19,025, are enrolled in California high schools. Among those California students, members of underrepresented minority groups (black, American Indian, and Chicano and Latino students) totaled 5,577 or 25 percent, down slightly from 26 percent last year.

Christine Van Gieson, UCSB’s admissions director, urged admitted students to plan a campus visit and experience all that UC Santa Barbara has to offer. During April, campus tours and informational sessions for admitted students are offered Monday through Saturday. An estimated 10,000 visited the UCSB campus on April 9, during the annual Spring Insight Open House. Activities included presentations by each of the three UCSB undergraduate colleges, as well as faculty lectures, student panels and information sessions on financial aid, summer orientation, student activities and organizations, and other topics.