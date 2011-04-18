Virgil Elings Donates $530,000 to Dos Pueblos Performing Arts
The school's theater has been renamed in his honor
By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara School District | April 18, 2011 | 11:49 p.m.
At Saturday evening’s performance of Hello, Dolly! at Dos Pueblos High School, community philanthropist Dr. Virgil Elings presented a $530,000 oversize check to performing arts students and Clark Sayer, the program’s teacher/director.
In recognition of his donation, the school’s theater has been named the Elings Performing Arts Center.
— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School District.
