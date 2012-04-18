Dentist Mark Weiser Offering Free Oral Cancer Screenings

About 40,000 Americans will be diagnosed with oral or pharyngeal cancer this year. It will cause more than 8,000 deaths, killing about one person per hour, 24 hours per day. Historically, the death rate associated with oral cancer is particularly high not because it is hard to discover or diagnose, but due to the cancer being routinely discovered late in its development.

April is National Oral Cancer Awareness Month. As part of this awareness, thousands of dentists are offering low-cost or free screenings during the month.

Locally, Dr. Mark Weiser, DDS, has set aside free screening times from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 23 and April 30 by appointment. Call 805.899.3600. His office is located at 1511 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The screening takes less than 10 minutes and can save the patient’s life. Patients are also welcome to book anytime during the month for a flat $10 cost (normally the screening costs $24).

Weiser is an internationally known expert in aesthetic and reconstructive dentistry. Seeing oral health and the entire body as interrelated, he takes a unique and systemic approach to dentistry. Click here for more information.

— Jenn Kennedy represents Santa Barbara dentist Mark Weiser.