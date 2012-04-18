Dos Pueblos Scores League Tennis Win Over San Marcos

Both the Dos Pueblos High School and San Marcos boys’ tennis teams heated up the courts Wednesday in a well-played contest at San Marcos in which the Chargers won 12-6.

In singles, some of the Chargers had a close battle with Petar Jivkov. Although behind, he climbed back to win the tight sets at 7-5, and 6-4, each of which lasted nearly an hour. Sean Handley played through his hip injury, which flared up in the first round against Jivkov. He eventually stepped out after the second round.

In doubles, the duo of Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen played efficiently in their sweep. Not far behind came the duo of Mason Casady and Sam Boulanger.

Both teams showed great sportsmanship. Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers (10-2, 3-1) will host Ventura in another league match on Thursday. It will be DP’s fourth match!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 1-1

Joshua Wang 2-1

Patrick Corpuz 2-1

Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0

Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 3-0

Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 1-1

Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani 0-1

San Marcos Singles

Petar Jivkov 3-0

Owen Lincoln 0-1

Ramin Parvin 0-2

Oliver Pitch 1-2

San Marcos Doubles

Garrett Hazarian/Spencer Kennedy 1-2

Burke McComb/Lukas Budget 1-2

Jack Hayley/Jake Wheelock 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.