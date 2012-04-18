Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Scores League Tennis Win Over San Marcos

Chargers duo Roberts and Franzen sweep up in 12-6 victory

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 18, 2012 | 11:26 p.m.

Both the Dos Pueblos High School and San Marcos boys’ tennis teams heated up the courts Wednesday in a well-played contest at San Marcos in which the Chargers won 12-6.

In singles, some of the Chargers had a close battle with Petar Jivkov. Although behind, he climbed back to win the tight sets at 7-5, and 6-4, each of which lasted nearly an hour. Sean Handley played through his hip injury, which flared up in the first round against Jivkov. He eventually stepped out after the second round.

In doubles, the duo of Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen played efficiently in their sweep. Not far behind came the duo of Mason Casady and Sam Boulanger.

Both teams showed great sportsmanship. Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers (10-2, 3-1) will host Ventura in another league match on Thursday. It will be DP’s fourth match!

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 1-1
Joshua Wang 2-1
Patrick Corpuz 2-1
Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0
Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 3-0
Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 1-1
Andrew Tufenkian/Ankush Khemani 0-1

San Marcos Singles

Petar Jivkov 3-0
Owen Lincoln 0-1
Ramin Parvin 0-2
Oliver Pitch 1-2

San Marcos Doubles

Garrett Hazarian/Spencer Kennedy 1-2
Burke McComb/Lukas Budget 1-2
Jack Hayley/Jake Wheelock 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 