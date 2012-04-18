Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:16 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Joe Cocker, Huey Lewis and The News to Perform at Santa Barbara Bowl

Artists will perform fan favorites and signature classics on Aug. 19; tickets go on sale Saturday

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | April 18, 2012 | 4:01 p.m.

Grammy-winning artists Joe Cocker and Huey Lewis and the News will co-headline a show at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.

These hit-making artists will perform fan favorites and signature classics for one night only under the stars in the heart of Santa Barbara. Tickets go on sale at noon this Saturday, April 21.

Tickets range from $43 to $88, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000, or click here to order online. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

After more than 40 years in the music business, Cocker is still one of the most successful and popular artists worldwide. Many of his 21 studio albums and four live albums have achieved multi-platinum status around the world. His releases have received Grammy Awards, Golden Globes and Academy Awards. In 2007, he received the Order of the British Empire. In short, he’s a legend.

The British soul singer parlayed Ray Charles-type vocals and an eccentric stage presence into a string of late-‘60s hits. He then suffered in the mid-‘70s and went from tragic figure to well-respected interpreter in the ‘80s and ‘90s. With hits such as “Come Together,” “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “Up Where We Belong,” among others, his gritty, powerful voice remains one of the most distinctive in rock-and-roll today.

“Heart and Soul,” one of their hit songs, also explains the enduring appeal of Huey Lewis & The News. For more than 30 years, they have been making and performing music that resonates with people to their core. Whether it is their singing about the daily grind in “Workin’ for a Livin’” or lamenting a troubled relationship in “If This Is It,” this is a band that connects with people on a gut level.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 