Joe Cocker, Huey Lewis and The News to Perform at Santa Barbara Bowl

Grammy-winning artists Joe Cocker and Huey Lewis and the News will co-headline a show at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.

These hit-making artists will perform fan favorites and signature classics for one night only under the stars in the heart of Santa Barbara. Tickets go on sale at noon this Saturday, April 21.

Tickets range from $43 to $88, plus applicable service charges. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000, or click here to order online. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

After more than 40 years in the music business, Cocker is still one of the most successful and popular artists worldwide. Many of his 21 studio albums and four live albums have achieved multi-platinum status around the world. His releases have received Grammy Awards, Golden Globes and Academy Awards. In 2007, he received the Order of the British Empire. In short, he’s a legend.

The British soul singer parlayed Ray Charles-type vocals and an eccentric stage presence into a string of late-‘60s hits. He then suffered in the mid-‘70s and went from tragic figure to well-respected interpreter in the ‘80s and ‘90s. With hits such as “Come Together,” “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “Up Where We Belong,” among others, his gritty, powerful voice remains one of the most distinctive in rock-and-roll today.

“Heart and Soul,” one of their hit songs, also explains the enduring appeal of Huey Lewis & The News. For more than 30 years, they have been making and performing music that resonates with people to their core. Whether it is their singing about the daily grind in “Workin’ for a Livin’” or lamenting a troubled relationship in “If This Is It,” this is a band that connects with people on a gut level.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.