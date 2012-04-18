At La Patera School, Every Day Is Earth Day

Students reap the benefits of their efforts in harvesting their new organic garden

La Patera School’s proud students, classroom teacher Mrs. Wright and garden educator Jana Brody worked together to grow at 4.5-pound beet.

The beet was an example of the bounty they have been harvesting from their new organic garden, which was implemented in the fall in partnership with S’cool Gardens, the SBCC Center of Sustainability and the Orfalea Foundation.

The students have been learning about healthy soils, healthy fruits and vegetables, and healthy attitudes about food. They have provided their school lunch program with garden items that was served to their fellow peers on the salad bar.

They planted, tended, harvested, prepared and tasted their garden bounty.

— Jana Brody is the garden educator for La Patera School.