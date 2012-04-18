Passenger Dead in Crash Off Highway 154

CHP says the driver and one of two passengers were not wearing seat belts

One person is dead and another hospitalized after the driver of a pickup truck lost control early Wednesday on Highway 154 and struck a berm off the roadway.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland said the driver of an F-250 truck and front-seat passenger were not wearing seat belts when the driver, identified Manuel Camarillo, 49, of Camarillo, failed to negotiate a turn about 2:40 a.m., causing the truck to become airborne. It landed overturned back on the roadway. He said the truck entered the windy gap area at a high rate of speed.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger, identified as Redi Naco, 25, of Wheaton, Ill., died. The driver was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.

A passenger in the back seat, identified as Norman Sanchez, 26, of Camarillo, was wearing a seat belt, Wayland said, and walked away with minor cuts and scratches.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response responded to the scene.

Highway 154 was shut down after the crash and reopened about 8:15 a.m. Traffic was diverted at Old San Marcos Road and at Cathedral Oaks Road.

The names of the victims of the collision will not be released until their families have been notified.

Wayland said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. CHP is investigating.

