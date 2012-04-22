Monday, June 11 , 2018, 6:57 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Public Gets Three Chances to Weigh In on Highway 101 Carpool Lanes

Caltrans holding a pair of forums this week, with Montecito Association asking residents to attend a separate meeting next week

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | April 22, 2012 | 3:41 p.m.

As Caltrans gears up for this week’s public meetings about the carpool lanes it wants to install on Highway 101 east of Santa Barbara, one community group is calling for residents to sound off about the changes in a different venue.

The Montecito Association issued a statement last week imploring residents to attend a separate forum it will be hosting in May, in addition to two that Caltrans is holding.

Caltrans wants to add carpool lanes — also known as High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes — on an 11-mile stretch between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. Officials say the project would reduce traffic congestion while encouraging ride sharing and the use of public transportation.

Last month, the transportation agency released a draft environmental impact report, and is soliciting public input.

“Caltrans parameters for their forum will not include public comments from the floor, but public comments will be recorded separately,” the statement from the Montecito Association said. “Since this phase affects Montecito directly, the Montecito Association encourages all of its members and Montecito residents to get involved.”

The HOV project also would have “substantial adverse visual impacts,” according to the draft EIR, the most significant of which seem to be the effect on the aesthetics of the highway corridor. Sound walls and replacement landscaping are expected to reduce but not eliminate those impacts.

“Because of the inherent alteration of scale, increase of hard surface and loss of vegetative character, substantial adverse visual impacts would remain,” according to the report.

Noise levels are also expected to increase in the project area between zero and three decibels, and the report calls for the installation of sound walls and noise-reducing pavement to lessen the noise impact. The project also could affect several endangered species, such as the tidewater goby and steelhead trout, while two bridges are being replaced over creeks in the project area, and Caltrans would have to mitigate those impacts.

Click here to view the entire draft environmental report.

Public feedback is being solicited on the draft EIR until May 25, and design and permitting are expected to take place from this fall to the fall of 2015. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2016.

Caltrans will hold its first forum from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Drive. A second meeting is scheduled for 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road.

The Montecito Association will hold a public forum to hear comments on the proposed plan at 5 p.m. May 1 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 