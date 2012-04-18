Rachael Steidl Joins Board of Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Rachael Ross Steidl, founder, CEO and publisher of ParentClick.com, has joined the Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Steidl, a Santa Barbara native, has experience in marketing and management and holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology.

In 2002, she saw a need and started a website for families in Santa Barbara as a way to connect parents with resources. Today, ParentClick.com provides a pulse on the local scene and a city guide for families in communities nationwide.

Steidl is actively involved in the community, having served as board president of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Oversight Committee chairwoman for the Women’s Fund, as a volunteer with the National Charity League and Youth Making Change, and as a Katherine Harvey Fellow at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Steidl has received numerous awards, including Small Business Award from the California Small Business Association, Woman of the Year by the Junior League of Santa Barbara, Small Business of the Year-Goleta’s Finest from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and has been recognized as one of the “Top 40 under 40” by the Pacific Coast Business Times.

She and her husband, Jamie, have three daughters and reside in Santa Barbara.

Since 1962, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has provided more than 30,000 scholarships to Santa Barbara County students totaling $65 million. Additionally, the Scholarship Foundation provides financial aid advising services to more than 25,000 students and parents each year. The foundation celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2012.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.