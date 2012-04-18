Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Rachael Steidl Joins Board of Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

Founder/CEO of ParentClick.com brings background in marketing and community involvement

By Rebecca Anderson for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | April 18, 2012 | 8:57 p.m.

Rachael Ross Steidl, founder, CEO and publisher of ParentClick.com, has joined the Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Rachael Steidl
Rachael Steidl

Steidl, a Santa Barbara native, has experience in marketing and management and holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology.

In 2002, she saw a need and started a website for families in Santa Barbara as a way to connect parents with resources. Today, ParentClick.com provides a pulse on the local scene and a city guide for families in communities nationwide.

Steidl is actively involved in the community, having served as board president of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, Oversight Committee chairwoman for the Women’s Fund, as a volunteer with the National Charity League and Youth Making Change, and as a Katherine Harvey Fellow at the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Steidl has received numerous awards, including Small Business Award from the California Small Business Association, Woman of the Year by the Junior League of Santa Barbara, Small Business of the Year-Goleta’s Finest from the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and has been recognized as one of the “Top 40 under 40” by the Pacific Coast Business Times.

She and her husband, Jamie, have three daughters and reside in Santa Barbara.

Since 1962, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has provided more than 30,000 scholarships to Santa Barbara County students totaling $65 million. Additionally, the Scholarship Foundation provides financial aid advising services to more than 25,000 students and parents each year. The foundation celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2012.

Click here for more information.

— Rebecca Anderson is the director of development for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 