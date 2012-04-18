Rotary Club of Goleta International Committee Plans for Future

The Rotary Club of Goleta International Committee is making plans for its international service projects for the following year.

Last year, members Pat O’Malley and Lynn Cederquist traveled to Morelia, Mexico, as volunteers with SEE International for the cataract surgery project. A water project in Mexico to bring healthy clean water to communities was another project funded last year.

This year. the committee is considering reaching out to partner with other Rotary clubs participating with the Rotaplast International humanitarian surgeries in Mexico to correct cleft lips.

Last week, the Rotary Club of Goleta hosted Grabriella Brignarbello, the young founder of Mi Casa de Angeles, who is working hard to bring better education to poverty stricken areas in Peru. The Rotary Club of Goleta donated $1,000 to help Mi Casa de Angeles with its work improving educations for the children in Peru.

If you would like to become more involved in community service locally or on the international level, contact the Rotary Club of Goleta and visit one of its bimonthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second or fourth Tuesdays on the month at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road, for interesting meetings, guest speakers, dinner and fellowship with men and women wanting to make a difference in the world.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.