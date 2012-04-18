UCSB Summit to Report on Local, National and International Economic Trends

UCSB Economic Forecast Project will host the May 3 forum at the Granada

UC Santa Barbara’s Economic Forecast Project will present the 31st Annual Santa Barbara County Economic Summit — a report on local, national and international economic trends, issues and projections — from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 3 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

The event will feature presentations by three Federal Reserve Bank presidents and a keynote speech by Gillian Tett, award-winning journalist and authority on the capital markets and their role in the global financial crisis.

After a continental breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Granada, the event will begin at 8:15 a.m. with the presentation of the Santa Barbara County economic forecast by Peter Rupert.

Rupert, economics professor and chair of the UCSB Department of Economics, is in his second year as the director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project. His presentation will focus on issues and trends affecting local business, industry and households on the Central Coast.

A former senior economics advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Rupert’s expertise includes labor economics, macroeconomics, monetary economics and family economics. He is also the associate director of the UCSB Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance.