Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:13 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

UCSB Summit to Report on Local, National and International Economic Trends

UCSB Economic Forecast Project will host the May 3 forum at the Granada

By UCSB | April 18, 2012 | 5:29 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara’s Economic Forecast Project will present the 31st Annual Santa Barbara County Economic Summit — a report on local, national and international economic trends, issues and projections — from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 3 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

The event will feature presentations by three Federal Reserve Bank presidents and a keynote speech by Gillian Tett, award-winning journalist and authority on the capital markets and their role in the global financial crisis.

After a continental breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Granada, the event will begin at 8:15 a.m. with the presentation of the Santa Barbara County economic forecast by Peter Rupert.

Rupert, economics professor and chair of the UCSB Department of Economics, is in his second year as the director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project. His presentation will focus on issues and trends affecting local business, industry and households on the Central Coast.

A former senior economics advisor for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Rupert’s expertise includes labor economics, macroeconomics, monetary economics and family economics. He is also the associate director of the UCSB Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 