ULTA Beauty, Pier 1, BevMo Opening in Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta

New retailers are filling the void left by last year's closure of Borders Books & Music

Cosmetics store ULTA Beauty opened its doors Wednesday in the former 25,000-square-foot Borders Books & Music location in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

Home décor retailer Pier 1 Imports will join ULTA this June, along with a third occupant that has not been announced.

BevMo, a wine and liquor megastore, is also scheduled to open in June next to the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust branch in the center.

“The decision by these three national tenants to locate in the marketplace continues to demonstrate that it is one of the most sought-after locations in the South Coast,” said Mark Linehan, Camino Real Marketplace owner and managing partner.

ULTA carries a variety of cosmetic products, fragrances, salon styling tools, haircare brands and skincare products. It also offers a full-service salon in each of its 449 nationwide locations.

While Blenders Smoothies employee Teagan Anderson thought both stores will do well, she was still disappointed about Borders’ closure.

“I think (ULTA) will be nice because I.V. is right here, so there are a bunch of girls who will use it,” she said. “I was sad when Borders closed, I grew up here and that’s been here for a long time.”

Borders shut its doors more than a year ago after the company filed for bankruptcy and it didn’t receive any offers to save it.

“That was devastating,” Anna’s Bakery employee Dane Bowland said. “There are hardly any local bookstores now, the closest one is Paperback Alley.”

ULTA had its soft opening Wednesday, with a formal grand opening planned for 9 a.m. April 27.

