Monday, June 11 , 2018, 8:04 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

ULTA Beauty, Pier 1, BevMo Opening in Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta

New retailers are filling the void left by last year's closure of Borders Books & Music

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | April 18, 2012 | 10:13 p.m.

Cosmetics store ULTA Beauty opened its doors Wednesday in the former 25,000-square-foot Borders Books & Music location in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

Home décor retailer Pier 1 Imports will join ULTA this June, along with a third occupant that has not been announced.

BevMo, a wine and liquor megastore, is also scheduled to open in June next to the Santa Barbara Bank & Trust branch in the center.

“The decision by these three national tenants to locate in the marketplace continues to demonstrate that it is one of the most sought-after locations in the South Coast,” said Mark Linehan, Camino Real Marketplace owner and managing partner.

ULTA carries a variety of cosmetic products, fragrances, salon styling tools, haircare brands and skincare products. It also offers a full-service salon in each of its 449 nationwide locations.

While Blenders Smoothies employee Teagan Anderson thought both stores will do well, she was still disappointed about Borders’ closure.

“I think (ULTA) will be nice because I.V. is right here, so there are a bunch of girls who will use it,” she said. “I was sad when Borders closed, I grew up here and that’s been here for a long time.”

Borders shut its doors more than a year ago after the company filed for bankruptcy and it didn’t receive any offers to save it.

“That was devastating,” Anna’s Bakery employee Dane Bowland said. “There are hardly any local bookstores now, the closest one is Paperback Alley.”

ULTA had its soft opening Wednesday, with a formal grand opening planned for 9 a.m. April 27.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 