Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners Joins National Hanger Recycling Effort

By Sean Nguyen for Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners | April 18, 2013 | 1:18 p.m.

More than 30 million fewer hangers will make their way to landfills this year, thanks to the help of Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners and other participants of the Drycleaning & Laundry Institute’s “DLI Cleaners Care — Hanger Recycling” program.

The program began as a U.S. project but has extended to nations abroad. The initial goal of 25 million was reached in 2012, and the institute increased the goal to 30 million more hangers in 2013.

Ablitt’s formerly recycled 500,000 hangers each year on its own, but by joining with associated cleaning businesses across the nation the company was able to contribute to a greater goal.

“We’re proud to be part of a program that keeps hangers out of landfills and helps reduce our industry’s carbon footprint,” said Sasha Ablitt, owner of Ablitt’s. “We want our customers to know that we care about the environment and the future as much as we care about cleaning their garments.”

Ablitt’s has instituted a full recycling program that includes a film plastic bailer, reducing trash output by 50 percent.

Ablitt’s is working with many other dry cleaners on the Drycleaning & Laundry Institute’s DLI Cleaners Care Hanger Recycling program. The national effort aims to send 30 million fewer hangers to landfills in 2013, and hopes to see the number grow beyond that.

“This program is designed to help the environment, customers and cleaners,” DLI CEO Mary Scalco said. “2012 was our first year with this program and we’re very pleased with the amount of participation we’ve seen. This year we’re going to top that with help from as many cleaners as we can get to join the program.”

Participating dry cleaners pledge to reuse hangers whenever possible and recycle unusable hangers with local steel scrapyards. Participants will be asked to track the hangers by estimated count and the scrap by weight. Cleaners will report recycling numbers to the Institute for inclusion in the DLI Cleaners Care Hanger Recycling Program’s grand total.

For more information on the program, consumers and dry cleaners may click here or call the Drycleaning & Laundry Institute at 800.638.2627.

— Sean Nguyen is the general manager of Ablitt’s Fine Cleaners.

