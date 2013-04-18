Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:51 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Our Daily Bread Warms Up to New Home on Upper De la Vina Street

American Riviera Bank celebrates the opening of a Montecito branch, and Sit ‘n Sleep finds a new resting place in Santa Barbara

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 18, 2013 | 11:41 p.m.

Our Daily Bread has reopened its doors in a new neighborhood on Upper De la Vina Street after vacating the downtown space it filled for 32 years.

The landmark downtown Santa Barbara bakery and café moved last week from 831 Santa Barbara St. to 2700 De la Vina St. at the corner of Alamar Street — an area that co-owner Laurie Zalk told Noozhawk she’s already enjoying.

“I like it,” said Zalk, who noted the newly renovated space was formerly Mimosa. “The neighbors are really friendly, supportive.”

Our Daily Bread has been completely redecorated and has expanded its breakfast and lunch menu with its full kitchen. The café is also planning to add an enclosure around a portion of its outdoor seating area so it can sell local wine and beer for the first time.

“We’re really happy to be in the neighborhood,” Zalk said.

American Riviera Opens New Branch

American Riviera Bank opened its second branch, in the Upper Village of Montecito, on Wednesday.

Jeff DeVine, from left, president and CEO of American Riviera Bank, board chairman Lawrence Koppelman and Laurie Leighty, senior vice president, operations and human resources, celebrates the bank's new branch in the Upper Village of Montecito. (American Riviera Bank photo)
The bank, located at 525 San Ysidro Road, hosted a grand opening for guests from 4 to 6:30 p.m. during an open house. American Riviera Bank is the first new tenant in the newly constructed portion of the center, and is expected to be the only community bank in the Upper Village.

The bank is committed to serving the Montecito market and has signed a 15-year lease.

“We have a considerable amount of existing clients and shareholders that live in Montecito, and they have been asking us for years when we would open a branch there,” bank CEO Jeff DeVine said in a news release. “We were holding out for a very special location, and look forward to joining the other high-quality retail tenants in this center and delivering our brand of community banking to Montecito.”

Sit ‘n Sleep to Open Santa Barbara Store

Los Angeles-based mattress retailer Sit ‘n Sleep will open its first Santa Barbara showroom Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 8,000-square-foot showroom at 314 Anacapa St. will be the company’s 30th location.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the showroom, which features Sit ‘n Sleep’s Sleep Match Technology.

Keller Williams Realty Hires Sales Professional

Aaron Schulman
Aaron Schulman

Aaron Schulman, a Santa Barbara real estate sales professional, has joined the Keller Williams Realty Santa Barbara Market Center.

Schulman has been in the real estate industry for eight years and has an extensive background in sales, intellectual and real property trusts, real estate software, and corporate training. He is a volunteer at the Santa Barbara Police Department and is an active volunteer with the Los Angeles-based veterans organization, StepUp4Vets and the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

Glop & Glam Hires Director of Sales

Joe Schuster
Joe Schuster

Joe Schuster has joined Glop & Glam, an organic hair care collection for infants, toddlers and tweens, as director of sales.

Schuster brings more than 20 years of experience in the professional beauty industry to the Santa Barbara company, including work directing new business development, national account management and operations management. 

Most recently, Schuster began JTS Consulting, his own consulting firm where he provided companies with new hair care strategies. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

