Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:02 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Jackson Introduces Bill to Protect Online Privacy When Using Credit Card

By Lisa Gardiner for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | April 18, 2013 | 5:39 p.m.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, has introduced a bill that would protect consumers’ privacy when using a credit card to purchase songs, shows and other downloadable content online.

Senate Bill 383 is a response to a recent California Supreme Court ruling (Apple v. Superior Court of Los Angeles County) that ruled that online merchants can ask for someone’s address, phone number, and other data when making credit card purchases.

SB 383 would close the loophole created by this decision by prohibiting a merchant from asking for any information other than what’s essential to combat fraud or identify theft, such as a customer’s ZIP code. It also requires that the online merchants securely destroy the personal information gathered when it is no longer needed for fraud protection. Significant privacy protections already exist for credit card purchases done through brick-and-mortar stores, but don’t apply to purchases online.

“Purchasing a song on iTunes shouldn’t mean ‘ilose my privacy.’ Whether you’re using a credit card in a store, or online, the privacy protections should be the same,” Jackson said. “This becomes even more vital as we make more purchases online, and we become more aware of how our privacy can be compromised and our personal information can be misused.”

“Privacy should not be eliminated when a credit card is used online, but unfortunately, that is the law today,” said Richard Holober, executive director of the Consumer Federation of California, one of the sponsors of the bill. “SB 383 eliminates this double standard, and gives online shoppers the same privacy rights that California consumers enjoy when they use a credit card at a store.”

Current state law, known as the Song Beverly Credit Card Act, prohibits brick-and-mortar retailers from collecting and recording a customer’s personal identifying information as a condition of accepting credit card payments, but the law does not apply to online transactions.

SB 383 is expected to be heard in the Senate Judiciary Committee in April.

— Lisa Gardiner is the communications director for state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 