Joe Schuster Joins Glop & Glam as Director of Sales

Glop & Glam is pleased to announce that Joe Schuster has joined their company as director of sales.

Schuster brings more than 20 years of experience in the professional beauty industry, where he has directed new business development, national account management and operations management. In this capacity, he has worked as a consultant for numerous beauty brands, specializing in identifying and implementing useful strategies and solutions.

“Glop & Glam is at a pivotal growth point right now, and Joe’s unparalleled background in the hair care industry makes him the ideal candidate to join our growing team,” said Andrea Ridgell, founder of Glop & Glam. “With over 20 years of experience working with some of the leading beauty industry companies, Joe’s knowledge of the business and our target markets will further our mission to share Glop & Glam’s parent-approved, natural and organic hair care collection with parents and little ones across the country.”

Most recently, Schuster began JTS Consulting, his own consulting firm where he provided companies with new strategies. Prior to JTS, he worked for Nexxus Beauty Products for nearly 15 years, first as national chain account manager and later as national sales director.

As the national sales director, Schuster oversaw the transition of Nexxus Professional after its acquisition by Alberto Culver, relaunching the brand and increasing sales 23 percent in the first year. Through Schuster’s leadership, Nexxus Professional was able to increase national distribution of several Nexxus brands, including lines such as Nexxus Aloxxi Hair Color and Phyto Organics.

“I’m proud to join the Glop & Glam team, and see it as an opportunity to be part of the company’s strategic growth phase in the emerging children’s hair care market, which is an area I feel I can bring important insight,” Schuster said. “Their philosophy and top-of-the-line products speak directly to parents’ biggest concerns, which are the safety and quality of all the products they use on their children. Glop & Glam is an industry leader, with huge potential for continued growth.”

After evaluating where the best opportunities and trends were within the industry, Schuster saw Glop & Glam as an exciting and innovative chance to get involved in on the ground level. He recognized this as an opportunity to significantly contribute to this emerging new hair care market, and position Glop & Glam for continued growth.

Schuster is a graduate instructor for Dale Carnegie Training, and is also very involved in the American Management Association, where he has managed the Distributor Network, and was certified in advanced sales management and advanced strategic marketing.

Schuster is also involved in the Santa Barbara community, serving as a volunteer service ambassador at Cottage Hospital.