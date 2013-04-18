Lakey Peterson Visits Crane Country Day School
By Maddy Moore for Crane Country Day School | April 18, 2013 | 11:39 a.m.
Professional surfer Lakey Peterson visited Crane Country Day School on Wednesday.
She showed us a video clip of her movie called Zero to 100.
After that she talked about her experiences surfing and overcoming challenges, including dyslexia.
The 18-year-old told us to “open your circle,” which means to help each other. She said everyone has a greatness and a weakness. If we help each other to overcome our weaknesses, we can make the world a better place.
— Maddy Moore is a sixth-grade student at Crane Country Day School.
