Laurel Abbott: Two SBAOR Members Earn Realtor Emeritus Status

The Realtor emeritus program was established in 1974 to recognize loyalty and service to the National Association of Realtors. This recognition is presented to Realtors who have been members for 40 years or more and have served the association in myriad leadership capacities, including committee and chair appointments as well as civic activities benefiting the Realtor community.

Since 1974, only 4,827 of these honors have been awarded. This year, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors has two members receiving this elite honor.

A graduate from UCSB in business economics, Larry Linn has been in the business since the purchase contract was two pages long. Involved in both residential and commercial real estate arenas, he was twice the recipient of the Howard Gates Award. This award is presented to an agent whose ingenuity and determination bring about a successful closing in an escrow that may not have closed without the agent’s effort. He also won the Jack Kelly Award for the most challenging exchange deal of the year.

He served as president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors in 1976 and has been a broker in Santa Barbara as well as Southern Utah.

His most memorable closing gift was giving a flag pole to the buyers of the legendary Few Oaks estate in Hope Ranch that was frequently used by President Ronald Reagan and his cabinet for photo opportunities.

Diana Bull has been a pioneer in real estate. She served as the Santa Barbara association’s president in 1982 and was the first female treasurer of the California Association of Realtors in 1996. She continued on to serve as CAR president in 1999 and worked to balance the Board of Directors involving more women and minorities in the committee and leadership structure.

On the national level, she has been an elected NAR director for 27 years. Currently she is involved with managing the finances of this nationwide association as well as serving as chair of the Risk Management Committee.

Both Linn and Bull’s long and distinguished service exemplifies the dedication and pride in being a Realtor that defines a Realtor Emeritus.

Congratulations to you both on a well-deserved honor. Your membership and service to SBAOR and beyond makes us all proud.

— Laurel Abbott is a real estate agent with Prudential California Realty and president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.879.8050. The opinions expressed are her own.