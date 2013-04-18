Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:11 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Join Little League Challengers Baseball for ‘Fans in the Stands’ Days

By Retta Slay for Little League Challengers | April 18, 2013 | 12:01 p.m.

Little League Challengers “Fans in the Stands” Days are here, and we invite you to come out for a baseball game and a free cup of coffee. Bring a friend!

Join us from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. any Saturday April 20 through May 18 at the Girsh Park Little League fields (behind Costco).

Another beautiful weekend is in the forecast — a perfect day to join us and watch the kids play. DPLL Chargers will be joining us this weekend along with our DPLL Buddy teams.

Your support makes it possible for kids with special needs to participate in their community Little League program.

— Retta Slay is the coordinator for Little League Challengers baseball in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

 
