Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Man Arrested, Searched Under Gang Injunction

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | April 18, 2013 | 3:41 p.m.

Units with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Lompoc Police Department searched the home of an alleged criminal street gang member Wednesday as part of its citywide gang injunction.

The search warrant was served around 6 a.m. on the 200 block of West North Avenue in Lompoc, at the home of a man who was arrested April 3 on weapons-related charges during a traffic stop near Vandenberg Village.

James Valrie Jr., 24, of Lompoc was arrested on suspicion of possession of a billy club and a gang enhancement allegation after being stopped for having a broken headlight, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover. During the traffic stop, a sheriff’s deputy located a mini baseball bat with gang-related writing on it, “which was believed to be possessed as a weapon,” she said.

During Wednesday’s search at Valrie’s home, several pieces of suspected gang-related evidence were found but no new charges are pending and no additional arrests were made from the search, Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Team and Gang Enforcement Unit conducted the search with Lompoc police.

The Gang Enforcement Unit “actively seeks to protect our communities through the proactive investigation of gang-related crimes,” Hoover said.

Lompoc’s gang injunction was approved in 2006 by Superior Court Judge James Iwasko against the city’s Southside and Varrio Lamparas Primera — or Westside — gangs. It includes a lot of the same conditions that Santa Barbara’s proposed injunction has, including no trespassing, no lookouts and no association.

Lompoc’s permanent injunctions are against “current members” who have been active in the past five years, while Santa Barbara’s proposed injunctions against the Eastside and Westside gangs would include specific names.

Santa Barbara County district attorney and police officials are still trying to move the civil injunction through court, but the process is stalled waiting on a Juvenile Court judge to decide which juvenile-court and criminal records for the 30 named defendants can be admitted.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 