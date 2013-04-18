Man Accused of Stealing Coins from Laundry Machines

Lompoc police have arrested a man accused of stealing money from coin-operated machines inside a laundry room.

Sgt. Chuck Strange said officers were called at 10:23 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress in a laundry room behind 532 North N St.

Strange said 48-year-old James William Stephens of Lompoc was found inside the room, allegedly trying to remove money from the machines.

He was arrested on burglary charges and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, where he was being held on $20,000 bail, according to Strange.

He said uniformed investigators from the Gang Unit assisted patrol officers with the incident.

