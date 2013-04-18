7 Santa Barbara Students Initiated Into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

The following seven Santa Barbara students recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi:
» Kyli Sessions
» Jacob West
» Elizabeth Grossman
» Daniel Ray
» Luke Patterson
» Jennifer Sanchez
» Karin Oxenham
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. It inducts annually approximately 32,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni. The society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in North America and the Philippines.
Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The society’s mission is “to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.” Click here for more information.
— Hannah Breaux represents Phi Kappa Phi.