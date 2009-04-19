Come Join Noozhawk at Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival

Whether a result of global warming or just another glorious spring day in Santa Barbara, temperatures will be toasty and in the upper 70s during Sunday’s Earth Day Festival sponsored by the Community Environmental Council.

The festival gets under way at 10 a.m. at Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St., and several thousand people are expected to visit the 250 vendor booths before the day is done at 5:30 p.m. The annual festival’s growing popularity forced the CEC to move it to the park from its longtime home at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

Alameda Park is a long block from the nearest public parking lot, which would be the Granada Garage, 1221 Anacapa St. Santa Barbara MTD is offering free bus and shuttle rides, to every stop, all day Sunday, and the State Street shuttle stops a block away from the park at the intersection of Sola and State streets. Click here for more information on Earth Day transportation from Santa Barbara Car Free.

The festival’s highlight will be the green car show, which features the Tesla Roadster, a new high-performance electric car. Visitors will also be able to check out a green, fire-resistant model house that will demonstrate the latest in earth-friendly design and materials. The result of a collaboration between the CEC, Allen Associates and Wade Davis Design, the house will be transported after the festival to its new home on Coyote Road for the benefit of a family burned out in last year’s Tea Fire.

You can meet some of the Noozhawk staff at Noozhawk’s booth, which is co-hosted by Kids Speaking Up. Visitors can enter a drawing for a camera from Samy’s Camera and other prizes.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .