Laguna Blanca’s ‘Pippin’ Gives Actors a New Voice

Sans microphones, cast searches for meaning, fulfillment and a few laughs on the Spaulding Auditorium stage

By Spencer Klavan | April 19, 2009 | 11:51 p.m.

“Magic! Merriment! Lust! Murder! Holy War!” What more could anyone ask for in a musical? Laguna Blanca School’s drama department will be answering that very question in its spring musical, Pippin.

The show — with music and lyrics by Steven Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson — was hugely popular in the early 1970s and has recently seen a rebirth in popularity. Laguna’s director, Joseph Beck, promises to make his second show at the school an innovative success with a slew of playful costumes, creative lighting and sets coming together to create every setting from the court of King Charlemagne to a simple French country estate. The show includes vibrant dancing to ‘70s gospel-style music, including numbers such as “Magic To Do” and “Glory.”

New this year, Beck has made the bold decision to put on the entire production without microphones, trusting the students to fill the space with vocal training and power to make the show audible.

Also for the first time in recent Laguna history, tickets for the spring production are available in advance. The price is $5 for LBS students and faculty and $10 for general admission. Advance tickets can be purchased from any member of the cast or by calling the school at 805.687.2461. Admission is still available at the door of Spaulding Auditorium for shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Click here for more information on Laguna Blanca School, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Spencer Klavan is a senior at Laguna Blanca School.

