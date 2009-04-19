Man Wanted in Death of Adrianna Bachan Arrested at Border

Husband of alleged driver in fatal hit-and-run is released on $50,000 bail after trying to re-enter U.S.

The husband of the alleged driver charged in the hit-and-run death of Adrianna Bachan, a 19-year-old USC freshman from Montecito, was arrested Friday evening as he tried to cross back into the United States from Mexico, Los Angeles police said Saturday.

Josue Luna, 32, was booked early Saturday as an accessory to a crime. He was released after posting $50,000 bail, LAPD officials said.

Luna was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents after a routine computer check flagged him as he tried to cross the border at San Ysidro shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Luna was a passenger in a car driven by his wife as she ran a red light near the USC campus about 3 a.m. March 29. The 2000 Infiniti sedan struck two students in the crosswalk, killing Bachan and severely injuring her companion, Marcus Garfinkle, 19, of Scottsdale, Ariz. Witnesses reported that the car drove about 400 feet with Garfinkle embedded in the hood and windshield before the driver stopped and a passenger got out and threw him to the ground. Garfinkle’s legs were broken and he suffered numerous other injuries in the collision. He remains hospitalized.

Luna’s wife, Claudia Cabrera, 30, was arrested April 2 after an intense search for the couple and the car. Rewards totaling $235,000 had been offered for information in the case and police said the money was a factor in the tips that led to her arrest.

Cabrera has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run driving, and is being held on $1 million bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the manslaughter charge cannot be considered a felony because it cannot be proven whether Cabrera was intoxicated at the time of the collision. She is due back in court May 4, when a hearing will be scheduled to determine if enough evidence exists for a trial. She faces eight years in prison if convicted.

Luna was being sought as “a person of interest” in the case. Police say he may have been the passenger who dislodged Garfinkle from the hood and then reportedly held the windshield in place with his hand as the car sped away. Police said the couple’s 7-month-old infant also was in the car at the time of the collision.

Police said Cabrera was driving with a suspended license for unpaid traffic tickets. Court records show Luna has a 1995 conviction for carrying a concealed firearm. An LAPD official said the department does not release booking photos.

Bachan, the daughter of Carmen and James Bachan of Montecito, was a 2008 graduate of Santa Barbara High, where she captained the girls’ soccer team as a senior. She played on the 2007-08 Santa Barbara Soccer Club Girls Under 19 Premier team, and she and her mother were longtime snow-cone booth volunteers at the Children’s Creative Project’s I Madonnari festival at the Santa Barbara Mission. Bachan was an environmental studies major at USC and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Donations to a memorial fund established for Bachan’s family can be made at Business First Bank, Adrianna Bachan Memorial Fund, 1035 State St., Santa Barbara 93101.

