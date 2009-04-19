Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:08 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Wanted in Death of Adrianna Bachan Arrested at Border

Husband of alleged driver in fatal hit-and-run is released on $50,000 bail after trying to re-enter U.S.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | April 19, 2009 | 12:29 a.m.

The husband of the alleged driver charged in the hit-and-run death of Adrianna Bachan, a 19-year-old USC freshman from Montecito, was arrested Friday evening as he tried to cross back into the United States from Mexico, Los Angeles police said Saturday.

Josue Luna, 32, was booked early Saturday as an accessory to a crime. He was released after posting $50,000 bail, LAPD officials said.

Luna was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents after a routine computer check flagged him as he tried to cross the border at San Ysidro shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Luna was a passenger in a car driven by his wife as she ran a red light near the USC campus about 3 a.m. March 29. The 2000 Infiniti sedan struck two students in the crosswalk, killing Bachan and severely injuring her companion, Marcus Garfinkle, 19, of Scottsdale, Ariz. Witnesses reported that the car drove about 400 feet with Garfinkle embedded in the hood and windshield before the driver stopped and a passenger got out and threw him to the ground. Garfinkle’s legs were broken and he suffered numerous other injuries in the collision. He remains hospitalized.

Luna’s wife, Claudia Cabrera, 30, was arrested April 2 after an intense search for the couple and the car. Rewards totaling $235,000 had been offered for information in the case and police said the money was a factor in the tips that led to her arrest.

Cabrera has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run driving, and is being held on $1 million bail. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said the manslaughter charge cannot be considered a felony because it cannot be proven whether Cabrera was intoxicated at the time of the collision. She is due back in court May 4, when a hearing will be scheduled to determine if enough evidence exists for a trial. She faces eight years in prison if convicted.

Luna was being sought as “a person of interest” in the case. Police say he may have been the passenger who dislodged Garfinkle from the hood and then reportedly held the windshield in place with his hand as the car sped away. Police said the couple’s 7-month-old infant also was in the car at the time of the collision.

Police said Cabrera was driving with a suspended license for unpaid traffic tickets. Court records show Luna has a 1995 conviction for carrying a concealed firearm. An LAPD official said the department does not release booking photos.

Bachan, the daughter of Carmen and James Bachan of Montecito, was a 2008 graduate of Santa Barbara High, where she captained the girls’ soccer team as a senior. She played on the 2007-08 Santa Barbara Soccer Club Girls Under 19 Premier team, and she and her mother were longtime snow-cone booth volunteers at the Children’s Creative Project’s I Madonnari festival at the Santa Barbara Mission. Bachan was an environmental studies major at USC and a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Donations to a memorial fund established for Bachan’s family can be made at Business First Bank, Adrianna Bachan Memorial Fund, 1035 State St., Santa Barbara 93101.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 