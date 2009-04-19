Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 9:02 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Alameda Park Gives Earth Day 2009 a New World Order

Record crowd of 16,000 throngs two-block park for Santa Barbara's showcase environmental festival

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | April 19, 2009 | 9:12 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council’s annual Earth Day celebration was the hottest place in Santa Barbara on Sunday, thanks to 85-degree temperatures and throngs of people that totaled more than 16,000 by day’s end.

Held this year at Alameda Park, the festival drew a record number of spectators and vendors to the two-block location. Previous Earth Day festivals were held at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, which had started to cramp the festival’s growing popularity.

Click here to view Noozhawk's slide show
Click here to view Noozhawk’s slide show

“It’s turned out far better than we expected,” CEC assistant director Sigrid Wright told Noozhawk on Sunday afternoon. “It’s great, because now the vendors have room to spread out.”

At the courthouse, she added, vendors “were on top of each other.” Now, she said, it might be necessary to move the festival to Saturday, or extend the hours, or even spread it out over the weekend.

Among the biggest draws of the day was a prefabricated green model home, left unfinished in places to demonstrate the technology behind it. More than 350 people an hour took the tour over a seven-hour period, Wright said.

The small home was built as a collaboration between the CEC, Allen Associates and Wade Davis Design, which also designed the house to be fire-resistant. The house will soon be trucked up to the Coyote Road neighborhood to become the home of a family that lost theirs in the Tea Fire.

Meanwhile, the green car show expanded this year with even more alternatives to fossil-fuel technology. Among the new concepts was the Tesla Roadster, a highway-ready electric car, going for about $100,000. The production car, a sedan, will cost roughly $45,000. For the environmentalist without such deep pockets, a range of alternatives, from hybrids to bicycles, were also on hand at Sunday’s show.

This year’s theme, “Life After Oil,” spawned “Green Shorts,” a series of short films made by the community for the community, on how people can reduce their need for materials made with petroleum products. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1969 Santa Barbara Channel oil spill, the event that spawned Earth Day and the environmental movement in Santa Barbara.

As if to drive the point home, cyclists to the festival were given special treatment by bicycle valets and Santa Barbara MTD buses and shuttles ran all day for free. Many unlucky drivers, however, had to hunt for parking and walk blocks to get to the festival.

On Monday, Noozhawk will draw the winning contest entries for a camera from Samy’s Camera and other prizes.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 