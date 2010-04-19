Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:20 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

State Democratic Party Backs Williams for Assembly

Officials cite his leadership and commitment to party values in announcing the endorsement

By Christopher Patterson | April 19, 2010 | 6:42 p.m.

Assembly District 35 candidate Das Williams officially picked up the endorsement of the California Democratic Party over the weekend at the State Convention in Los Angeles.

Region 10 — Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — delegates voted 66-12 in favor to support Williams at last month’s Pre-Endorsement Conference, which put Williams on the party’s endorsement consent calendar.

“Sacramento is broken. Our budgeting system is broken, our political system is broken and our priorities are broken. The reason that so many grassroots Democrats have rallied behind Das is because he has a proven record of fighting hard and taking risks. That’s the kind of leadership we need,” said Daraka Larimore-Hall, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party. “It’s not an easy thing to win the California Democratic Party’s endorsement. It’s that kind of commitment that won it for Das.”

“Local Democrats are so impressed with Das’ record and the campaign he has run,” said Brian Leshon, chairman of the Ventura County Democratic Party. “His record of working with teachers and parents to strengthen our schools, creating good family supporting jobs, protecting the environment and improving public safety is one that Democrats can be proud of. California needs experienced, proven leaders like Das who won’t compromise our Democratic values, are connected to the grassroots and know how to bring people together to get things done.”

“The fact that Ventura and Santa Barbara Democrats have so overwhelmingly supported my candidacy in this race represents a key vote of confidence not only in what I fought for and achieved locally, but also the vision I have for where this state needs to go,” Williams said. “I’m honored that sentiment was echoed at this weekend’s State Democratic Convention, and I am so honored to carry the California Democratic Party’s sole endorsement heading into the June election.

“I can’t wait to get up to Sacramento, and fight to ensure that our Democratic values are reflected in the policies coming out of the state legislature.”

Click here for more information about Williams’s campaign.

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 