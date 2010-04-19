State Democratic Party Backs Williams for Assembly

Assembly District 35 candidate Das Williams officially picked up the endorsement of the California Democratic Party over the weekend at the State Convention in Los Angeles.

Region 10 — Santa Barbara and Ventura counties — delegates voted 66-12 in favor to support Williams at last month’s Pre-Endorsement Conference, which put Williams on the party’s endorsement consent calendar.

“Sacramento is broken. Our budgeting system is broken, our political system is broken and our priorities are broken. The reason that so many grassroots Democrats have rallied behind Das is because he has a proven record of fighting hard and taking risks. That’s the kind of leadership we need,” said Daraka Larimore-Hall, chairman of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party. “It’s not an easy thing to win the California Democratic Party’s endorsement. It’s that kind of commitment that won it for Das.”

“Local Democrats are so impressed with Das’ record and the campaign he has run,” said Brian Leshon, chairman of the Ventura County Democratic Party. “His record of working with teachers and parents to strengthen our schools, creating good family supporting jobs, protecting the environment and improving public safety is one that Democrats can be proud of. California needs experienced, proven leaders like Das who won’t compromise our Democratic values, are connected to the grassroots and know how to bring people together to get things done.”

“The fact that Ventura and Santa Barbara Democrats have so overwhelmingly supported my candidacy in this race represents a key vote of confidence not only in what I fought for and achieved locally, but also the vision I have for where this state needs to go,” Williams said. “I’m honored that sentiment was echoed at this weekend’s State Democratic Convention, and I am so honored to carry the California Democratic Party’s sole endorsement heading into the June election.

“I can’t wait to get up to Sacramento, and fight to ensure that our Democratic values are reflected in the policies coming out of the state legislature.”

— Christopher Patterson represents the Das Williams campaign for Assembly District 35.