Free Job Training Available for Out-of-Work Residents

Participants will earn college credit and receive Certificates of Completion

By Victoria Sanchez | April 19, 2010 | 8:17 p.m.

The Workforce Investment Board and SBCC’s Professional Development Studies are offering free training in the Customer Service Institute for out-of-work residents.

The program is a joint effort to provide new skills and training for Workforce Investment Act eligible, out-of-work adults.

Courses are being offered at the Wake Center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The schedule is as follows:

» Developing a Great Work Attitude: April 26 and 28

» Customer Service: April 29-30

» Personal Accountability: May 3 and 5

» Time Management: May 6-7

» Making Teams Work: May 10 and 12

» Problem Solving and Decision Making: May 13-14

» Interviewing and Resume Writing: May 17 and 19

» Workplace Communication: May 20-21

Participants will earn college credit for all courses and receive Certificates of Completion at the end of the program.

For more information and eligibility, call Omulo Amoke at 805.884.6830, or Gisha Castenetto or Zayda Garcia at 805.568.1393.

— Victoria Sanchez is a public information specialist for the Workforce Investment Board.

