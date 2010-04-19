Prospect Mortgage Opens New Branch in Santa Barbara
The lending company subleases space at 3780 State St.
By Ted Hoagland | April 19, 2010 | 7:08 p.m.
One of the nation’s largest independent residential retail lenders, Prospect Mortgage, has opened a new branch in Santa Barbara.
The company has subleased 5,442 square feet of service retail/office space at 3780 State St.
Michael Martz and Francois DeJohn of Hayes Commercial Group represented the sublessor, Frontier Bank. Robert Chavez of Guardian Commercial Realty represented Prospect Mortgage.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
