Santa Barbara County Science Fair Results

Students from Goleta Valley Junior High and San Marcos High take home Best in Fair grand-prize awards

By Barbara Keyani | April 19, 2010 | 7:13 p.m.

The 2010 Santa Barbara County Science Fair took place Friday at UCSB.

Listed below are the Grand Award winners. All of them are from the Santa Barbara Secondary School District.

Best in Fair

Best in Fair Junior ($200 cash)

Enzyme Stabilization in Calcified Marine Algae
Student: Madeline Matthys, Goleta Valley Junior High School

Best in Fair Senior ($200 cash)

Is Rinsing Your Apple Enough?
Student: Jaimie Mayner, San Marcos High School

Best in Division

Junior Biological ($100 cash)

Don’t Drink and Sing
Student: Cole Kurth, La Colina Junior High School

Junior Behavioral ($100 cash)

Detecting Image Forgeries
Student: Varsha Manjunath, Goleta Valley Junior High School

Junior Environmental ($100 cash)

Living in Acid
Student: Alyssa Mueller, La Colina Junior High School

Junior Microbiological ($100 cash)

Beating Bacteria: What Is the Best Bet?
Student: Siena Okomo, Santa Barbara Junior High School

Junior Physical Science ($100 cash)

Enzyme Stabilization in Calcified Marine Algae
Student: Madeline Matthys, Goleta Valley Junior High School

Junior Mechanical ($100 cash)

Concrete: A Use for Used Tires
Student: Jenna Hulme, La Colina Junior High School

Senior Life Science ($100 cash)

Is Rinsing Your Apple Enough?
Student: Jaimie Mayner, San Marcos High School

Senior Physical Science ($100 cash)

Factors Affecting Gas Diffusion
Student: Michael Feldman, San Marcos High School

The divisional and special award winners are also listed on the science fair’s Web site.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

