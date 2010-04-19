Friday, April 27 , 2018, 1:23 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Woman, Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Simpson Slaying

Detectives get warrant to search home as homicide investigation gains momentum

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo 10:30 a.m. | April 19, 2010 | 5:58 a.m.

An around-the-clock effort to track down the suspects in a brazen murder at Arroyo Burro Beach appeared to intensify early Monday with the announcement of two arrests in connection with the case.

Robert Burke Simpson
Robert Burke Simpson

Sunday evening, detectives secured a warrant to search a Santa Barbara home as they hunted for those responsible for Thursday’s slashing death of 44-year-old Mesa resident Robert Burke Simpson.

Simpson was stabbed at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday during an altercation near the grassy picnic area at the popular beach, 2981 Cliff Drive. Witnesses say he was attempting to break up a fight when a Hispanic man ran up behind him and slit his throat.

Authorities estimated that several hundred people were in the park at the time of the confrontation, with the Boathouse Restaurant packed with patrons and the Surfrider Foundation’s Santa Barbara chapter holding an event nearby.

Several people rushed to Simpson’s aid but he died of his wounds.

Because of the large number of witnesses, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have been sifting through an abundance of leads with the assistance of sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara police officers. Officials say the investigation has been going day and night as officers seek to apprehend the suspect or suspects in Simpson’s death and those who may have helped the suspects avoid arrest.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said detectives had arrested Brittany Danielle Weiler, 19, of Santa Barbara, and a 17-year-old girl as alleged accessories to murder. Weiler, who was arrested Friday, is being held in Santa Barbara County Jail on $1 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. The juvenile was arrested Saturday and taken to Juvenile Hall.

Brittany Danielle Weiler
Brittany Danielle Weiler

Weiler’s address could not immediately be determined. A Brittany Weiler of Santa Barbara has a Facebook page but her information is locked. Weiler, who turned 19 on Wednesday, lists her occupation on her MySpace page as “drug dealler” and she describes herself as a “dedicated stoner marijuana patient.”

Authorities declined to identify the address of the house detectives searched Sunday night and what, if any, evidence or information was obtained.

Sugars said detectives know there are more people involved in the incident and they are aggressively working to identify and apprehend them. Anyone who may have any information related to the slaying or its aftermath is asked to contact detectives at 805.681.4150.

Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous can leave a message on the the sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 