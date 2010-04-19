United Studios of Self Defense to Open in Ventura
The company already has locations in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria
By Ted Hoagland | April 19, 2010 | 9:00 p.m.
United Studios of Self Defense has leased 1,643 square feet of space in Montalvo Square Shopping Center for a new Ventura location.
Michael Martz of Hayes Commercial Group represented USSD. Heather Hollister of DJM Capital Partners represented Montalvo Square.
United Studios of Self Defense has nearly 200 locations, including Goleta, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, according to its Web site.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
