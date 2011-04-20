Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Take Down Cougars, 11-7

The gray skies and cool air dissipated Tuesday as the Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team entered Ventura for a Channel League showdown, but returned once the first round began.

Missing three starters on DP’s side and one on Ventura’s side, the Chargers and Cougars fought hard in Cougar territory, and took eight of nine doubles sets and three in singles, winning 11-7.

Singles players Michael Lowe (No. 95, B18s) and Jacob Rucker (No. 93, B16s) proved too tough overall. However, in the second round, Sean Handley (No. 110, Boys 16s) stayed even with Rucker until 5-5. Both players were blistering the ball from baseline to baseline and corner to corner. Having played Lowe in the first set and Rucker in the second set, Handley strained some leg muscles.

In doubles action, the Chargers stayed focused for the most part. Peter Shao and Mason Casady had a “tired” start, but regrouped to take charge of the next two sets. Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen, as well as Ziyad Marcus and Greg Steigerwald, did not let the changing weather affect their energy, and swept their rounds easily.

Dos Pueblos improved its overall record to 8-6 and Channel League record to 3-2. Both teams showed great sportsmanship, and the audience showed wonderful support. Added to that, the coaches are close friends. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos will host Santa Barbara on Thursday for another league match. Please join us.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sean Handley 0-2

Jared Madison 1-2

Richard Cheng 1-2

Matt Long 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Peter Shao/Mason Casady 2-1

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 3-0

Ziyad Marcus/Greg Steigerwald 3-0

Ventura Singles

Michael Lowe 3-0

Jacob Rucker 3-0

O’Ryan Bow 0-2

Eric Moll 0-1

Ventura Doubles

Parker Harris/Brandon Bushnell 0-2

Connor Dann/Oscar Desario 1-0

Cullen McAlpine/Broghan Wheeland 0-3

Sean Moran/Ryan Harris 0-1

Oscar Desario/Tai Ford 0-1

Tai Ford/Wesley Harris 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.