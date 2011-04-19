County Seeks Concession Vendors for Cachuma Lake Recreation Area

Proposals for a variety of services will be accepted through May 27

Santa Barbara County Parks is now accepting proposals for various service concessions at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, off Highway 154 in Santa Barbara.

The department is seeking corporations, businesses or individuals to operate the following services: a marina with rental boats, tackle shop, slip rentals and gas dock; a snack bar/grill; a cabin rental; a park store; a trailer rental; a snack bar/grill located at the swimming pool area; a Laundromat at the swimming pool area; and a video arcade at the swimming pool area.

Click here to view the request for proposals and a copy of a draft concession agreement.

Proposals will be received in the department’s administrative office, 610 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara, until 3 p.m. May 27. All proposals will be publicly opened. Only the names of the proposers will be read aloud. For more information, call Jessica Opland at 805.568.2467.

A mandatory bidder’s conference will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 29 at Cachuma Lake to address and answer questions from perspective proposers.

Award of the various service concessions shall be contingent on renewal of the county’s existing management lease with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, under which the county is authorized to operate recreational facilities at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

— Brian Roney is deputy director for Santa Barbara County Parks.