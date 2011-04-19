Goleta to Celebrate New Signal at Fairvew Avenue, Berkeley Road
The public is invited to Thursday's ribbon-cutting ceremony
By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | April 19, 2011 | 2:15 p.m.
The City of Goleta will hold a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday for the new traffic signal installed at Fairview Avenue and Berkeley Road.
Parking will be available at the Goleta Branch Library, 400 N. Fairview Ave., and at the Goleta Union School District office, 401 N. Fairview Ave.
Everyone is invited to celebrate the newest addition to the city.
It has long been a goal of the City of Goleta to install a traffic signal in the area, and the city received funding through a state and local partnership grant that split the cost of the construction between the city and the state.
— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.
