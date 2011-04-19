Google Exec, CNN Host to Discuss Information Technology, Social Media

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present the May 9 talk at The Arlington

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present an evening with Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt and CNN host Fareed Zakaria, who will discuss “How Information Technology Is ‘Revolutionizing’ the World” at 8 p.m. Monday, May 9 at The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

In this dynamic discourse featuring two of today’s leading public figures, Schmidt and Zakaria will take a compelling look at how the Internet and social media have changed the nature of politics and governance.

Zakaria, also a New York Times bestselling author, Time magazine editor-at-large and columnist for The Washington Post, has been called “the most influential foreign policy adviser of his generation.”

Schmidt, CEO of Google from 2001-11 and executive chairman of the company beginning this month, is a member of President Barack Obama’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Tickets are $33 for the general public and $16 for UCSB students, who must present a valid student ID. (A $3 Arlington facility fee surcharge has been included in each ticket price.)

Courtesy of Chaucer’s Books, books by Zakaria will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

For tickets or more information, click here, or call Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or The Arlington Theatre at 805.963.4408.

— Meghan Henry is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.