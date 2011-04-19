Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:19 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Mark Weiser: A Two-Minute Exam That Could Save Your Life

Finding oral cancer in its early stages is key to survival

By Mark Weiser, DDS | April 19, 2011 | 2:39 p.m.

Tragically, during the next hour, one American will die of oral cancer.

Mark Weiser, DDS

A two-minute exam using modern technology can help identify areas that might, if not identified and treated, progress to oral cancer.

The statistics below, from the National Cancer Institute’s SEER database from 1999 to 2006, are a compelling argument for regular cancer exams:

» Found early (confined to the primary site), oral cancer’s five-year survival rate is good — about 83 percent. Only 33 percent of all oral cancer discoveries fall into this category.

» Found while regional (progressed to regional lymph nodes), the five-year survival rate drops significantly, to about 55 percent. About 46 percent of all oral cancer discoveries are regional.

» Found late, oral cancer’s five-year survival rate is poor — about 32 percent. This accounts for about14 percent of all oral cancer findings.

Finding oral cancer in its early stages is key to survival.

Dental screenings using VELscope Vx™ and ViziLite Plus® technology offer hope for the early discovery of oral precancers and cancers, by providing the dentist or hygienist with visual information that may not be apparent under normal light or with the naked eye.

For more information on oral cancer, click here and schedule an appointment with a dentist today.

— Mark Weiser, DDS, is internationally known as an expert in aesthetic and reconstructive dentistry, and has chosen to focus a large portion of his Santa Barbara dental practice on sleep apnea dentistry. He can be reached at 805.899.3600 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 
