Operation Prom Boutique Open for High School Girls

The Teen School Bell Division of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara has officially opened its annual Prom Boutique. More than 600 elegant gowns are available to borrow for free to any girl attending her high school prom. All that is needed is a school ID and a commitment to return the dress (cleaned if possible) to the League for use again next year. Operation Prom Boutique is located at 1259 Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara. It’s open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays (April 23, April 30 and May 7) and from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays (April 20, April 27 and May 4). — Carla Reeves is co-chair of the Assistance League of Santa Barbara, Teen School Bell.

