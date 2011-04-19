Samarkand Residents Brushing Up for Spring Art Show

Next month's exhibit will include an opening reception with music and refreshments

The Samarkand retirement community, 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara, will host its three-day Spring Art Show from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

The show will begin with an opening reception from 4 to 5:30 p.m. May 6 that will include classical music and refreshments.

Creative works from residents and staff will be on display. A rich variety of media will be represented, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels, photography, pen and ink, pencil sketches, charcoal and sculpture. All work displayed in the 2011 exhibit was created during the past year.

Samarkand resident Alice Tooker created the pastel painting “California Summer” used on the show’s invitation. Now 97, Tooker has been studying art since age 12 and recently changed her medium from oils to watercolor and pastels. She is a member of the Santa Barbara Art Association and regularly displays at Gallery 113.

Show organizer and Samarkand Activities Director Frances Reighley said the artists range from seasoned professionals to novice creators. A registered art therapist, Reighley teaches oil painting and several other techniques to residents of the retirement community.

“Everyone has an artist in them, waiting to come out,” she says. “The residents and staff have created beautiful, unique pieces of art, proving you’re never too old to learn something new.”

A nationally accredited nonprofit continuing care retirement community, The Samarkand is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities Inc. on behalf of the Board of Benevolence of the Evangelical Covenant Church. For more information, call 805.687.0701.

— Frances Reighley is the activities director for The Samarkand.