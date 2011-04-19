Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 8:25 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 

Susan Ann Darley: How to Create Positive World Change

We must first move beyond our fears to allow for the flow of innovative solutions

By Susan Ann Darley, Noozhawk Columnist | April 19, 2011 | 7:30 p.m.

The world has become smaller as it streams into our lives through modern technology. Hot spots of upheaval and unrest blatantly land in our living room. Stark images and unfiltered sound bites from the Middle East and Japan engulf us as we wrestle with our own set of complex problems.

Problems such as high unemployment, the anemic housing market and the rising cost of living can lead to anxiety and stress-related medical conditions. The bombardment and repetition of news events leave many people feeling physically and emotionally drained.

Yet, in order to meet the many challenges facing us, we need to be aware of national and world events. So how do we stay informed without becoming negatively affected, which in turn prevents positive conscious change? We need to learn how to see beyond the dark images and fear-based words.

Images and words are powerful. Negative ones can overpower and cripple us. When under their spell, creativity and innovation can lie buried for years.

However, we can no longer afford to live in the shadow of fear. The current worldwide upheaval, whether through man-made wars or natural disasters, is a cry for change. The old regime, meaning whatever is harmful to us, others and the Earth, is being exposed and uprooted. We are experiencing the labor pains of a new birth, which will require bringing forth new ideas, techniques and behaviors.

Linda Naiman, founder of Creativity at Work, defines creativity “as the act of turning new and imaginative ideas into reality. Creativity involves two processes: thinking, then producing. Innovation is the production or implementation of an idea. If you have ideas but don’t act on them, you are imaginative but not creative.”

The key word is “act.” Without purposeful and focused action, even a brilliant idea is useless. Even a genius when cloaked in fear is ineffectual.

The dilemma facing us now is how to move beyond our fears into a new state of mind in which fears can no longer block innovative solutions. In which complacency is overcome by an overwhelming compassion for human need. In which the news reports and images of tragedy are seen as a higher calling to take part in the healing of humanity.

Where do you begin? The answer is right where you are. Mahatma Gandhi said: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Are you willing to change yourself? Are you ready to be less impatient, irritable or whatever negative character trait (we all have them) you have that gets in the way of you being part of fabulous change?

Do you have creative ideas you would like to implement in your own life but hold back because of doubts, shyness, fears or cares about what others think? What if those ideas are part of your growth and purpose? What if they are part of world solutions?

We begin with where we are. Small steps — that’s all that is asked. Each step is an “act” that will be key to bettering your world and, thus, the entire world. Each act will reduce your fears until one day you will laugh in the face of them and shout “Hallelujah, I have overcome the boogeyman.”

Then when you witness the drama of the news you will see beyond its appearance into the heart of humanity. You will see the world’s need for positive change, and you will know that you are an integral part of it, for by improving yourself you have improved the world.

Susan Ann Darley is a creativity coach, arts writer and author. Through coaching and writing, she motivates people to use their talents and market their creative projects. For more information, click here, e-mail her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.845.3036.

