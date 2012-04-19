Camp Whittier — A Place to Live, Play, Learn and Create

What’s funny about camp is that even when we’re having the most fun, we’re also learning the most important lessons. In our play, we find meaning in the richness of the earth under our feet. Humans naturally adapt to their environments, and Camp Whittier is one of the most beautiful and organic places to adapt.

Kids today seem to live in a world where “natural” is just another aisle in the grocery store, but camp can help bridge the gap between a technology-based society and where it all started — outside, in nature.

Camp Whittier gives children the opportunity to experience the natural world in an organized camp setting. We offer kids the chance to get their hands dirty in the soil and see the stars beneath a clear night sky. By day, our campers have the time of their lives camping, climbing, crafting, swimming, singing, zipping, hiking, running, jumping and so much more. By night, we sing and perform skits at campfires, tell stories at campouts and get our last ya-yas out at the dance!

By Friday, the busyness of camp has taken its toll, and campers and staff alike are running on remaining bits of fuel to really take in our last moments at camp — and it’s worth it. It’s worth it because camp is one of the most inspirational and beautiful moments that we get to play and live in nature with these people that were once strangers and are now our closest friends.

Camp is a place to live, play, learn and create, and here at Camp Whittier, we are an outlet for campers to take all of these opportunities and run with them.

For more information, click here, call 805.962.6776 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Heather Thompson represents Camp Whittier.