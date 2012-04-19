Monday, June 11 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

DA Dudley Asks California High Court to Block Release of Sexually Violent Predator

Appeals court rejected a motion by local prosecutors to keep convicted rapist out of Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 19, 2012 | 9:00 p.m.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said Thursday that she is asking the state Supreme Court to block the release of a sexually violent predator to Santa Barbara County.

The 3rd District Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected a motion to overturn a lower court’s decision allowing the release locally of Tibor Karsai, 58, as a transient.

Karsai was convicted in 1974 in Santa Barbara of forcible rape, and was paroled three years later to San Luis Obispo. Karsai was convicted six years later of forcible rape in Placer County and sentenced to 26 years in state prison.

He was then transferred to a state mental hospital, where he was designated as a sexually violent predator.

Karsai was to be released from custody through a program run by a company called Liberty Healthcare, which provides supervision for people released from prison.

On March 27, a Placer County Superior Court judge ruled that Karsai be released to Santa Barbara County as a transient on or before April 16. That action was delayed pending a ruling by the appeals court.

Without action by the Supreme Court, Dudley said Thursday, Tibor could be released as soon as Monday.

Dudley previously told Noozhawk that while she understands that people like Karsai have paid their debt to society, “it’s important that everybody pay attention to the rules.”

The heart of the matter has been where Karsai’s domicile was before being incarcerated.

Prosecutors objected to his placement in a Santa Maria home because it was within 2,000 feet of a school. Now, that home isn’t available, Dudley said, so Karsai would be released as a transient.

The District Attorney’s Office also has argued that San Luis Obispo was Karsai’s proper domicile because it was where he was living before being sentenced.

Dudley said she has been informed that two other apartments have opened up that are capable of taking Karsai — one in Placer County and one in Sacramento.

“If you are truly looking to rehabilitate somebody, don’t release them as a transient,” she said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 