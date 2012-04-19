Drug Probe Leads to Two Arrests in Lompoc

Searches lead to stash of drugs, including meth, cocaine and marijuana, according to police

A months-long investigation has led to two Lompoc residents being arrested on narcotics and weapons charges, after police served search warrants on two locations in the city, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Toreon Teran Smith, 38, and Ebony Tiara Keener, 32, were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of possession for sale of methamphetamine; possession for sale of a controlled substance; possession for sale of base cocaine; possession for sale of marijuana, and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Smith also was accused of a parole violation.

The pair were taken into custody Tuesday after investigators served search warrants at residences in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue and the 200 block of North N Street.

Large amounts of various types of narcotics were recovered during the searches, including approximately 162 grams of base cocaine, 37 grams of powder cocaine, 102 grams of methamphetamine and 641 grams of marijuana, police said, adding that the combined street value of the drugs seized was approximately $39,000.

Additional evidence was recovered, including cellular phones, a digital scale, packaging material, ammunition and a police scanner, police said.

