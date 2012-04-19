Fourteen Arrested in Santa Maria Gang Sweep

Those taken into custody are facing a variety of drug and probation-violation charges

Fourteen people were arrested in the City of Santa Maria Thursday in a gang sweep involving several law enforcement agencies, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The sweep targeted known gang members, and included 29 residential searches, said police Lt. Dan Ast in a press release.

Charges included violations for possession of concealed weapons, possession of deadly weapons, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, resisting/obstructing an officer, violation of parole, violation of probation, felony and misdemeanor warrants and felony child endangerment, Ast said.

Twelve of those arrested were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, while two were cited and released, Ast said.

The sweep included personnel from the Santa Maria Police Department, Lompoc Police Department, California Highway Patrol, California State Parole and Santa Barbara County Probation Department.

