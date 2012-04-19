Police Identify Fourth Suspect in Mesa Stabbings

Santa Barbara police have identified the fourth suspect arrested in connection to stabbings at a Mesa party last Friday night that sent two men to the hospital.

Devin Thomas Kelley, 24, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and violation of parole.

The other three suspects, named earlier this week, are Eddie Jonathan Mesa Jr. and Sean Michael Crane, both 23, and Michael Joseph Hardy, 22.

Both victims were at a party at 1037 Del Mar Ave. and got into an argument with several other men that led to a fight, during which both were stabbed multiple times, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office is still investigating Kelley’s role but has filed criminal charges against Crane, Hardy and Mesa.

Crane has been charged with attempted murder and use of a deadly weapon on a 40-year-old man who remains in critical condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Harwood said.

“I was told it’s going to be some time until they’re really able to say whether he’s making any kind of progress,” he said of the victim, whose family does not want him to be identified

In 2006, Crane was sentenced to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Project Recovery’s Clean & Sober Program and three years of probation for second-degree robbery and assault by means of force likely producing great bodily injury. He was charged with driving under the influence last year and the case was transferred to Ventura County, where he lives in Ojai.

Hardy is charged with assault with a deadly weapon — a knife — on a victim who was treated and released at the hospital for his wounds. Hardy is also charged with special allegations of causing great bodily injury and a parole violation. His criminal record includes probation and prison time for residential burglary, battery, receiving stolen property and resisting officers.

In a May 2009 incident, deputies responded to a call of someone burglarizing a car and fighting in the street with the 9-1-1 caller’s husband, according to court documents. He apparently fled when police arrived, entered a house without permission and tried to hide in a bedroom, and then kicked and spit on deputies once in custody. Seven months later, he was sentenced to two years of state prison for residential burglary and violating his probation.

Mesa is charged with accessory after the fact connected to Crane’s attempted murder charge. He is a U.S. Marine who recently returned home after his first seven-month tour in Afghanistan. He and Crane both graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 2006, according to school district records.

Harwood said the investigation is ongoing and that photos of the suspects are not being released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Charles Katsapis at 805.897.2335.

