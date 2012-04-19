Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony Remembers the Holocaust

This month’s two concerts by the Santa Barbara Symphony, under the rubric “Mozart Coronation Mass,” will take place at 8 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, April 21-22, in the Granada Theatre.

Music Director Nir Kabaretti will conduct, with guest artists soprano Nicole Heaston, mezzo-soprano Nina Yoshida Nelsen, tenor Benjamin Brecher, bass DeAndre Simmons and the Santa Barbara Choral Society (Jo Anne Wasserman, artistic director and conductor).

The program for the concerts includes the Study for String Orchestra by Czech composer Pavel Haas (1899-1944), the Serenade for Strings in C-Major, Opus 48 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and the Mass No. 15 in C-Major, K. 317, “Coronation” by Wolfgang Mozart.

Haas, a student of composer Leoš Janáček, was an established musician of note and burgeoning fame in 1941, when he was arrested as a Jew by the Nazis and sent to Theresienstadt — a concentration camp disguised as a model village some miles north of Prague. Just before his arrest, he had officially divorced his wife, who was not Jewish, so that she and their daughter would not share his fate. In the three years Haas spent at Theresienstadt, before he was sent to Auschwitz and murdered in the gas chambers there, he managed to compose at least eight pieces, of which the Study for String Orchestra is the most substantial and best-known.

Also imprisoned in the town were three other well-known Czech composers (Viktor Ullmann, Gideon Klein and Hans Krása) and the famous conductor Karel Ančerl. It was Ančerl who conducted the premiere of the Study, in Theresienstadt, in 1944, as part of a Nazi propaganda film, The Fuhrer Gives the Jews a Town.

Shortly afterward, Ančerl, Haas and most of the orchestra were sent to Auschwitz. As soon as they arrived at the death camp, Ančerl and Haas were in the line to be selected for immediate death or labor battalions, on the arbitrary choice made by the unspeakable Dr. Mengele. Ančerl was chosen to be killed; Haas began to cough; Ančerl was spared and Haas sent to the gas chambers.

After the liberation of Auschwitz and Theresienstadt, Ančerl returned to the latter and collected the orchestral parts of the Study for String Orchestra, but was unable face the emotionally shattering task of reconstructing the score, let alone of conducting the work. In 1991, Haas family friend Lubomír Peduzzi put together a performing version, and that is what we will hear played this weekend. The most familiar of all concentration camp compositions remains Olivier Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time. Haas’ work is much more accessible, not nearly so harrowing.

Mozart’s “Coronation” Mass, by the way, did not acquire the nickname until early in the 19th century. It was composed in March 1779, just after Mozart’s father had gotten him the post of court organist and composer at Salzburg Cathedral, and was probably first performed in the cathedral on Easter Sunday, April 4, 1779. It was never, in Mozart’s lifetime, used for a coronation ceremony, though it has become the most popular of his settings of the missa breva.

Tickets to these concerts are available from the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222 or click here to order online. Students with valid student ID can purchase $10 tickets in advance.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.