Reserve Space to Sell Used Children’s Toys at Kidz for a Cure Sale

May 12 fundraiser will benefit local pediatric cancer research

By Lindsay Groark for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara | April 19, 2012 | 5:09 p.m.

Article Image
Madison Lewandowski, founder of Kidz for a Cure. (Kidz for a Cure photo)

Clear out your children’s gently used toys, show them the value of giving back and help support pediatric cancer research at the Fifth Annual Kidz for a Cure toy sale and celebration, hosted by Adams Elementary School, 2701 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 12.

Kidz for a Cure was spearheaded in 2008 by then 8-year-old entrepreneur Madison Lewandowski, who wanted to help find a cure for pediatric cancer while showing her young peers the magic of philanthropy.

Support the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s Pediatric Oncology Research Fund by selling your children’s gently used, clean, working toys, games, electronics, videos/DVDs and books that they have outgrown or are ready to pass on.

Call the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara by Thursday, May 10 to reserve one of the spaces (first come, first serve!) to sell items. Those who reserve space to sell items will receive a “Thank You” package with goodies from Golf N’ Stuff, Kingston Candy Co. and more. Meet people, sell your items and raise money for pediatric cancer research!

The celebration will include face painting, musical entertainment by the NEWCATS and CutTime, crafts, a bounce house and fantastic silent auction items, like Disneyland Park Hopper tickets.

For more information or to reserve a space, call the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara at 805.898.2116, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or click here.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara is an independent, nonprofit corporation providing state-of-the-art cancer treatment. Since 1949, through the charitable giving of families and foundations, the Cancer Center has stayed in the vanguard of comprehensive, nonsurgical, outpatient cancer care. By retaining highly trained and devoted medical personnel, acquiring the latest technology and protocols, and integrating patient support and wellness programs, the Cancer Center treats those on the journey to live with, through and beyond cancer.

— Lindsay Groark is the public relations and adminstrativemanager for the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

