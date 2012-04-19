Prepare for a Little Summer-Like Weather in April

High temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to range into the 80s and 90s

It looks like shorts, t-shirts and sunscreen will be in order on the Central Coast for the next few days, as forecasters are calling for unseasonably warm temperatures into the weekend.

Thursday’s highs are expected in the high 70s to the mid-80s throughout Santa Barbara County, according to the National Weather Service, and likely will climb into the 90s in some inland areas by Friday.

The weekend should remain toasty, forecasters said, although coastal areas may be a bit cooler due to some coastal low clouds and fog.

Although daytime highs are likely to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas, forecasters said they do not expect any temperature records to be broken.

Clear skies are expected to continue at least until Wednesday of next week.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.