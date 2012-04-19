Monroe Kindergartener Wins Statewide Earth Day Poster Contest

Kristina Grosso of Monroe School is surprised with the news during a field trip

Earth Day is coming up and it will be especially memorable for Monroe School kindergartener Kristina Grosso.

Grosso was one of thousands of California students to enter Sen. Barbara Boxer’s “Help Save the Earth” poster contest.

On Thursday, Adolfo Bailon, representing Boxer, D-Calif., surprised Grosso when he appeared at a school field trip to the Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro Beach. The field trip provides students with hands-on activities focusing on watersheds, water pollution and what students can do to protect the health of creeks and the ocean.

Monroe’s kindergarteners saw the “All About Water” presentation, which explores the water cycle and the importance of water to life.

Bailon told Grosso that her design was the winning kindergarten entry in the statewide contest and presented her with a framed copy of her original poster, along with a certificate signed by Boxer. Grosso’s poster and photo will be posted on Boxer’s website.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.